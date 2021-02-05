Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.25. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,472. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

