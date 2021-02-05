Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.10. 10,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 19,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Wireless from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $244.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 54.77%.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

