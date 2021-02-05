Frax Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Frax has a market cap of $129.52 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00051676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00164921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064009 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00076719 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

