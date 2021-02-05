Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $5.89. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 349,899 shares.

Several research firms have commented on FRU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

About Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

