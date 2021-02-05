Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Up 6.5%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.73. 33,059,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 24,506,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

