Freicoin (FRC) Market Cap Tops $699,091.77

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $699,091.77 and approximately $122.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,239,160 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

