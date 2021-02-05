FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 230,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,488. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at $413,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at $604,358.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $114,230. 14.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FreightCar America by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

