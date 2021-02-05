French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.00

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 26.08 ($0.34), with a volume of 8494913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.65 ($0.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.29. The firm has a market cap of £25.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

