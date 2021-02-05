Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE FMS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.07. 7,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,283. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 191,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

