Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
NYSE FMS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.07. 7,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,283. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
