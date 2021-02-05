Friendz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,681.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $41,681.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.04 or 0.01179275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.04 or 0.06002504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,665,210 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

