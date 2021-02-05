Friendz Trading 25.9% Higher This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $981,982.08 and approximately $50,277.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.08 or 0.01294042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.88 or 0.06261153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,665,210 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.