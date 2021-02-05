Frontier Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00165637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00063375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042117 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,755,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.