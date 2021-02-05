FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Down 1.8%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.18. 3,877,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,061,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The stock has a market cap of $41.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

