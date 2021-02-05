FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Down 1.8%

Feb 5th, 2021


FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.18. 3,877,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,061,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The stock has a market cap of $41.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

