FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Trading 0.3% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.38.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.