Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.53

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and traded as high as $39.21. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 106,878 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £87.04 million and a PE ratio of -130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.01.

In other news, insider Terry Dugdale purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Also, insider Jonathan Turner acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($117,585.58). Insiders have acquired a total of 299,960 shares of company stock worth $10,998,400 in the last three months.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

