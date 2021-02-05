Function X (FX) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $372,313.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,190,207 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

