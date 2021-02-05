Function X (FX) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $372,313.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,715.49 or 1.00499372 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032160 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00056649 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002681 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003326 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.