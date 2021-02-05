Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $750,116.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $160,191.70 and approximately $750,116.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00166107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00067019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.