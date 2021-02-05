FunFair Price Tops $0.0449 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $294.08 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.68 or 0.01265075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06445903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020151 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

