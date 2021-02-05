FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $29.81 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

