FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

