FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

