FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRPL. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,442. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

