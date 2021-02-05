FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.82.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$22.75 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

