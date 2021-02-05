FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Increased by Analyst

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on S. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) stock opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. Sherritt International Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

