FY2020 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.54.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,498,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

