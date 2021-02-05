FY2020 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.36.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,939. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,400. Insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,536 in the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

