FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.48). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2021 earnings at ($4.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $178.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after buying an additional 374,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $6,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.