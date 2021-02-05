FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $17.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $18.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.14 and a 200-day moving average of $237.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

