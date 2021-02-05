FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$25.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

