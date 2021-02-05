FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for NCC Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCCGF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. NCC Group has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

