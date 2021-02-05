FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Catalent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of CTLT opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80.

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

