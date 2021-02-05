FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13).

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Shares of HES stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,593 shares of company stock worth $23,600,508. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,735,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,508,000 after buying an additional 186,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,183,000 after buying an additional 181,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,674,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

