FY2021 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Reduced by Analyst

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian lifted their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.33.

Shares of IBG opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.13. IBI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.38 million and a PE ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.20 million.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.