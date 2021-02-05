FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Increased by Analyst

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prothena in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.98). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

PRTA opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prothena by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Prothena by 9.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

