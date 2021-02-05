FY2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Increased by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Renasant stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $95,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 17.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Renasant by 52.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

