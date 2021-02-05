FY2021 EPS Estimates for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Reduced by Analyst

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.12). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 887,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,616.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

