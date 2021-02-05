FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.76) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

