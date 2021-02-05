FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $685.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

