Fyooz (FYZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $233,789.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Fyooz has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $233,789.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,416 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

