GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 66,430 shares.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GNT)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
