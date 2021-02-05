GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 66,430 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 157.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

