GameCredits Price Tops $0.0573 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $125,650.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00409780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,242,244 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.