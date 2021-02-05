GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 19.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price shot up 19.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $63.77. 80,256,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 65,139,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GME. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 913.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GameStop by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 594,935 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.