Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI) Stock Price Up 30.8%

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI)’s share price rose 30.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,264,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 177,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$62.61 million and a P/E ratio of -9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55.

About Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in E&L property and palm spring property located in northwest British Columbia.

