Gary G. Zyla Sells 35,034 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 35,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $876,550.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,034.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMK stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. 161,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,255.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

