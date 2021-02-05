Gary Shedlin Sells 3,206 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $726.33. The stock had a trading volume of 467,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,446. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

