Gary Shedlin Sells 3,206 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $726.33. The stock had a trading volume of 467,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,446. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.24.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.