Gas 1-Day Volume Tops $8.10 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00005669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00166358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00065656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00077942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043217 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

