Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.