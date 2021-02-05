Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 1,236,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 854,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

GATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $19,592,000. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $24,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

