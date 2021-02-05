Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.50

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 97960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

The stock has a market cap of £29.22 million and a P/E ratio of -15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

