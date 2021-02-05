GCN Coin (GCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $57,708.31 and approximately $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.91 or 0.00394823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.